England & Wales, Punjab judiciary ink Letter of Exchange for Cooperation

Rawalpindi

Letter of Exchange for Cooperation signing ceremony Saturday held between Judiciary of England and Wales and Judiciary of Punjab.

Representative of the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales was signed the document while Registrar Lahore High Court Syed Khurshid Anwar Rizvi signed Letter of Exchange for Cooperation in the exclusive ceremony. Head of Rule of Law British High Commission Islamabad, UK aid Susan Loughhead, Adviser Consultant British High Commission Racher Yates and Simon Charters Rule of Law

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the written agreement between the provincial judiciary and judiciary of England and Wales was finalized after visit of 9-member judiciary of UK in which the judicial system of Pakistan and UK were come under discussion.

It was decided to institutionalize the agreement so that it could be properly followed by the officials of judiciary from both sides, he added.

Mansoor Ali Shah said agreement would be remained continued up to three years and during this period special emphasis would be laid on judicial reforms, judicial leadership and governance, case management and use of technology. Head of Rule of Law British High Commission Islamabad, UK aid Susan Loughhead addressing the ceremony said agreement of exchange of Cooperation would promote mutual cooperation to upgrade judicial system of both countries by facilitating each other with their experiences and achievements.—APP