The second day of the third test match between South Africa and England is among the sporting events to have been cancelled in England following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 yesterday at Balmoral.

As a sign of respect and mourning, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced in a statement that the second day of the test match between England and South Africa has been cancelled while no play was possible on the first day due to rain.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.”

For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.

The English Premier League is expected to follow suit and announce the cancellation of all matches that were due to take place over the weekend.

The English Football League (EFL) cancelled two games scheduled for Friday, while a minute’s silence was observed at Europa League games featuring British teams whose players wore black armbands.

The Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee was also postponed by the Scottish Professional Football League as a sign of respect.

BMW PGA golf Championship, the flagship event of Europe’s DP World Tour, also suspended play following the news with organisers cancelling today’s second round.

The Queen was also honoured in the USA with National Football League observing a moment of silence before the start of the regular-season opening game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

The US Open tennis championships and Formula One will also observe silences ahead of their scheduled events.