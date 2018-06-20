England set new cricket ODI world record against Australia, smash 481/6 in 50 overs

England have set a new world record in One Day Internationals by smashing 481 for 6 against Australia at Trent Bridge. The record was made in the 45th over the match itself when England scored 446 runs. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by England when it had scored 444 for the loss of three wickets against Pakistan in 2016.

Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan were batting for England when the team smashed its previous record to set a new milestone in the history of One Day Internationals. However, Hales could not stay on the field for long as he was caught by Australia’s Agar in the 47th over bowled by Richardson.

The other teams who have scored maximum runs in ODIs are – Sri Lanka (443-9 vs The Netherlands) in 2006, South Africa (439-2 vs West Indies in 2015 and 438-9 vs Australia in 2006).