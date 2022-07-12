England recovered from a drab opening day win at the Euros to batter Norway by eight goals in their Group A clash.

The hosts became the first team to reach the quarterfinals of the competition, becoming the first team to reach the 8-0 mark in the tournament’s history.

Norway, who are playing at their 12th Euros – the joint-most alongside Italy – barely resembled the team who got their tournament off to a flying start, beating N. Ireland 4-1 on opening day.

England dominated the match against the defensively poor Norway who were supposed to be their toughest opponents in the Euros group stage.

Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty put the Lionesses on the board after Ellen White was fouled in the box before Lauren Hemp bundled Beth Mead’s cross over the line for her side’s second goal.

The game was essentially over before the 30-minute mark after forward Ellen White added her name to the scoresheet but England kept up the pressure sensing the opportunity to make a statement.

Mead went on to add two more goals for England inside four minutes, first nodding home after a wonderful cross from Hemp and then taking advantage of an individual effort.

Their high pressing approach helped England make it 6-0 before halftime as White stretched to put the ball in once more following a fine cross from Fran Kirby.

There was no respite after the half for Norway as Alessia Russo headed in the 7th goal in the 66th before Mead completed her hat-trick nine minutes from time and wrapped up the win as England became the first side at a Euros – men’s or women’s – to score eight goals in one game.

England now tops its Euros Group A ahead of Austria who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 to earn their first points of the tournament with Norway, the twice European champions, dropped to third on three points with the Irish yet to earn a point after two games.