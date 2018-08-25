England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

London

James Vince could make a return to England duty at his Hampshire home ground after being included in a 14-man squad announced Thursday for next week’s fourth Test against India at Southampton.

Vince was included as cover for fellow batsman Jonny Bairstow, who broke a finger keeping wicket during India’s 203-run win in the third Test at Trent Bridge that saw England’s lead in the five-match series cut to 2-1.

Both Vince and Bairstow were selected in a 14-man squad, with the Hampshire batsman replacing uncapped Essex seamer Jamie Porter.

If Bairstow is passed fit, he might play as a specialist batsman, with England white-ball wicket-keeper Jos Buttler continuing behind the stumps after taking over from the Yorkshireman mid-match in the third Test.

Vince was dropped by England after a tour of Australia and New Zealand that left him with overall Test figures of 548 runs from 13 matches at a low average of 24.90 and a top score of 83.—AFP

