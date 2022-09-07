England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to recall Alex Hales for the upcoming T20 World Cup in place of Jonny Bairstow, ending his long exile from the international squad.

ECB had already announced the squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan and the T20 World Cup but was forced to change their plans after Bairstow was ruled out of the tournament with an injured ankle he suffered while golfing.

With their hands being forced, England decided to recall Alex Hales who has gone on to become one of the most renowned T20 batters in the world after being forced out of the international side in 2019.

Hales last played for England in March 2019 after the 33-year-old was withdrawn from the preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad that year after the Guardian newspaper reported that he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

He will also be part of the squad which will tour Pakistan later this month. Hales is well adjusted to Pakistan’s conditions, having played for Islamabad United in PSL this year.

England T20 World Cup Squad with Alex Hales:

Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.