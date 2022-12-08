England has decided to recall the fit-again Mark Wood to the test team which will take on Pakistan in the second test scheduled to being in Multan tomorrow.

Wood missed out on the first match due to an injury sustained during England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign which kept him out of the semifinal and final as well.

The Ben Stokes-led side has named the same playing XI with the only exception being Wood replacing the injured Liam Livingstone who is out of the test series.

England team found great success with their fast bowling arsenal against Pakistan in the first test with Ollie Robinson and James Anderson combining for 8 wickets in the second innings on a flat track to seal their 74-run win.

Adding Wood, whose pace troubled Pakistan tremendously during the T20Is, seems to be a recipe for more success.

Ollie Pope, meanwhile, is set to keep wickets yet again after impressing with the gloves during the first test. The 24-year-old took key catches in the second innings and scored 108 and 15 in the two innings with the bat to keep Ben Foakes out of the side.

England can seal their first test series win in Pakistan in 22 years with a victory in Multan.

England team for the second Pakistan Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.