England did not have to wait long to announce Eoin Morgan’s replacement as their white-ball captain with Jos Buttler being handed the reins of the team.

His appointment was confirmed by England’s cricketing Board (ECB) on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket after battling form and fitness issues in recent months leaving the door open for Jos Buttler to become the new captain having been Morgan’s deputy since 2015.

The 31-year-old has vast limited-overs experience having played 151 one-day internationals and 88 Twenty20s for England after making his international debut in 2011.

Jos has been part of our white-ball set-up for over a decade and was integral in the transformation of the way the team has played its attacking brand of cricket,” said Rob Key, managing director of the England men’s team.

“I believe the extra responsibility will take his game to a new level and inspire those around him.”

Buttler has become one of the finest cricketers in the limited-overs game and recently smashed 248 runs in two innings in England’s recent 3-0 ODI series rout of the Netherlands.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved,” Buttler said in a statement.

Buttler has huge shoes to fill as England’s captain as he follows in the footsteps of a man who led his country to the 50-over World Cup and retired as its most successful ODI captain.

He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I’ll take into this role,” added Buttler.

Buttler’s first assignment as skipper will be a three-match T20 series against India starting July 7 while he will also be tasked with leading England in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

England has two separately established teams for red-ball and white-ball cricket with Ben Stokes leading the test team.