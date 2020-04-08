England may not host Windies in Ma

BIPIN DANI CricketWest Indies (CWI) and the England andWalesCricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the planned West Indies U19 tour of England, scheduled forAugust and September 2020.The same has not been postponed for the corona virus fear but due to the scheduling clashes. However, seniorteamtour of England, which was scheduled to take place next month may be postponed in the current situation. “There has been no word yet. That is a decision for the ECB which they have not made as yer”, the CWI president Ricky Skerritt, said. The tour is scheduled to begin from May 22 and three Tests to be played in June. “Several of our member countries have a few cases”, the president said. South Africa and India’s tours of Sri Lanka may also be affected. Lalchand Rajput draws plans for Zimbabwe players Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput has prepared a special program and workout schedules for Zimbabwe players. The 58-year-old former right handed batsman has been Zimbabwe’s Head coach since last two years and is in India now. Speaking exclusveily, he said, “I have sent a message to the Zimbabwe trainer to give them a specific prognosis so that the players can do that from home during current corona crisis”. Rajput did admitthat space constrain is a problem to some players. “Yes,that’s a problem and all players can’t move out of their houses and attend gym outside. But yes, some players do have big houses and bungalows where such facilities are available”. “I am not sure where and where the next series our team would play asthe programs for all countries have become uncertain”. “We were supposed to play against Afghanistan in May/June and were scheduled to tourAustralia in July but let us when cricket resumes internationally