England, Kiwis shatter women’s T20 record against South Africa

London

England posted a new women´s Twenty20 international record of 250 for three against South Africa at Taunton on Wednesday — just hours after New Zealand had done the same thing to the Proteas at the same ground.

The three sides are taking part in a triangular tournament where teams will play ´double-headers´.

It was South Africa´s turn on Wednesday. First they conceded 216 for one against New Zealand, but that record did not last long.

A few hours later, England eclipsed that score, with Tammy Beaumont — one of the stars of the side that won last year´s 50-over Women´s World Cup — making 116 and putting on 147 for the first wicket with Danni Wyatt (56). Beaumont said the team had ignored advice from England women´s coach Mark Robinson.

“We saw the Kiwi girls broke it, Robbo told us in the pre-match chat not to try and break it, but I think a few of the girls got a bit of a challenge on,” Beaumont told Sky Sports during the mid-innings break of England´s match. “It´s an incredible wicket, and we feel a bit sorry for the South Africa girls having to go two in two, but that´s the way it goes in this T20 series and we´ve all got one of those.”

England went on to win the match by a huge 121 runs. Earlier, New Zealand captain Suzie Bates top-scored with 124 not out off 66 balls, and with Sophie Devine (73) put on a record 182 for the first wicket against the overworked South Africans. New Zealand´s total surpassed Australia´s 209 for four against England in Mumbai in March.

It came barely a week after the White Ferns posted a colossal 490 for four — the highest total in any one-day international, women´s or men´s, against Ireland in Dublin — an innings that featured Amelia Kerr´s individual record 232 not out.—AFP