England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to avail the services of a private chef for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The move comes after the players were left unsatisfied with the food on offer during their recent seven-match T20 series in Pakistan, especially at the match venues. On the feedback from players, many of whom suffered from upset stomachs during the series, the ECB has taken a safer option of just having their own private chef with them for the red-ball leg.

Omar Meziane, the man who worked with the England men’s football team in the same role during the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, will take up the role with the cricket team as well.

England’s stand-in captain Moeen Ali even breached the subject when asked which of the two cities- Lahore and Karachi- had the better food.

“Food-wise, I have been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice.”

With their culinary issues dealt with in the form of a new private chef, England can now turn their attention to what matters on the Pakistan tour and that is their cricket.

Under Brendon McCullum’s leadership, the Ben Stokes-led side has become the standard of the new era of test cricket. That mantle will be seriously challenged when they take on Pakistan in three matches at Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).