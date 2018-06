Headingley

England were 302 for seven in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings 174, a lead of 128 runs, at the close of the second day of the second Test at Headingley on Saturday.

Jos Buttler was 34 not out and Sam Curran 16 not out.

Earlier, Dominic Bess belied his position as a night watchman by guiding England into a first-innings lead against Pakistan on a rain-marred day.—Agencies