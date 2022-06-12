After three rounds of Nations League action, England and Germany remain winless in this year’s tournament.

England drew 0-0 with Italy in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final while Germany earned a 1-1 draw against Hungary away from home in League A Group 3 fixtures.

England squared off against the European Champions in a near-empty Molineux because of a UEFA ban pertaining to crowd trouble at the Euros.

When the action kicked off, England’s Aaron Ramsdale was the busier of the two keepers, with crucial saves in the first half to deny Sandro Tonali and Matteo Pessina as Italy cut through England’s defense.

With Harry Kane on the bench, England failed to create chances with Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount spurring opportunities to put their side ahead.

It is the first time they have gone three games without a win since Southgate took charge and they have not scored a goal from open play in their last three games.

Italy threatened from the off and just three minutes in, Davide Frattesi side-footed a superb chance wide of the post.

Mount, played through on goal rattled the crossbar before Ramsdale denied Tonali with a superb save who looked poised to score from Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s volleyed cross.

Sterling, captain for the night, should have put England ahead but his effort flew over the bar.

A winless Nations League run means England remains bottom of Group A3 with two points from their opening three games while Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup for a second consecutive time, is top with five points.

Two goals inside the first 10 minutes saw Germany earn a 1-1 draw with Hungary away from home.

Zsolt Nagy put the home side ahead in the 6th minute before the Germans responded in the 9th through Jonas Hofmann.

Neither side could add to their tally as Germany slumped to a third successive draw to sit third in their group while Hungary remains second in Group A3.

England host Hungary on Tuesday while Roberto Mancini’s Italy are away to Germany.