England football legend Michael Owen calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Former England football Michael Owen on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS thanked him for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports particularly football.

“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step,” the army chief said.

Earlier in the day, Owen arrived in Pakistan to attend various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials. The legendary athlete is visiting Pakistan to promote international football in the country in collaboration with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV).

Owen, who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United in an illustrious career, will also lay the foundation stone of a football stadium in Karachi.

Last year in September, the royalty of English football Michael Owen signed a 3 year deal to become the official Ambassador of the Pakistan Football League – The PFL.

GSV in a press release said that Owen will take the reins of Pakistan football to help devise a strategic partnership programme by uniting the nation with the might of football in England.

The new franchise teams will be awarded soon for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan and will see a new era of football taking huge strides to develop football to international standards. Owen’s hybrid role includes creating a global professional gateway for a new crop of football players in Pakistan who can adapt to the modern game of football.

The crown jewel of Liverpool won one of the most coveted prizes in football when receiving the Ballon d’Or in 2001. Pele hailed Owen as one of the world’s greatest living players in the current era.

