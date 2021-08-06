England cricketer desires meeting with PM Imran

England cricketer Monty Panesar wants to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss matters related to professional cricket as the former holds an impressive track record in the game.

“Meeting with one of the greatest all-rounders and now PM of Pakistan would be much appreciated,” the former English bowler said on Twitter.

Panesar expressed his desire while responding to a journalist’s tweet, who had mentioned that former cricketer, during a presser, had said the Pakistan premier had never spoken to him, which he should.

“PM Imran Khan played for Sussex and I played for Sussex too, Imran Khan should arrange a Zoom meeting with me so we can discuss professional cricket and Kashmir [Premier] League. He never spoke to me which he should,” Panesar was attributed in the journalist’s tweet.

The England cricketer has been in the headlines for a few days when he withdrawn from the inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 due to threats from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Taking to Twitter, the former spinner had written: “I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don’t want to be in the middle of this ,it would make me feel uncomfortable”.

Talking to YouTube channel Sports Yaari, the English cricketer said the BCCI had “advised” him that if he played in the tournament, the “consequences” of his decision could include not being granted a visa to India in the future and not being allowed to work in the country.

“[It is] the start of my sports journalist career, I want to do broadcasting and commentary all over the world. Whatever opportunity or work I get in India, I want to do that. I cannot jeopardise it,” he said, adding that he could “face difficulty” by taking part in KPL.

