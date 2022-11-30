England and USA became the latest sides to qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup with decisive wins over Wales and Iran respectively.

The English side was never in real danger of elimination but could have dropped down to second with a loss and an Iran win but nothing like that transpired at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace while Phil Foden added one himself as Gareth Southgate’s England eased to a 3-0 win against Wales whose 64-year wait for a World Cup appearance ended in bitter disappointment after two defeats and a single draw.

Things get tougher from here on out for England though as they will take on Senegal in their first elimination game on December 5th (00:00) PKT.

Meanwhile, the USA managed to beat Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in a politically charged match to book their ticket to the next round at the expense of their opponents.

Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute to help his side pip Iran to second place in the Group B table.

They will take on Group A winner the Netherlands in their first knockout match.

For Iran, it was another wasted chance of making the next round after a historic win in their previous match against Wales. They are the only side other than Scotland to have not made the knockout rounds after six appearances in the competition.

Group B Final Standings: