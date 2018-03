Christchurch, New Zealand :England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the fifth one-day international in Christchurch on Saturday to take the series 3-2. In reply to New Zealand’s 223 England made 229 for three. Johnny Bairstow made 104 and Alex Hales 61. During New Zealand’s innings, Mitchell Santner made 67 and Henry Nicholls 55, while bowling for England Chris Woakes took three for 32 and Adil Rashid finished with three for 42.

