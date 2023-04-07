Women’s European Champions England defeated South American champions Brazil in a penalty shootout to win the first-ever women’s Finalissima at Wembley.

The match between the two continental champions was announced last year in a copy of the men’s game which featured Argentina and Italy with Lionel Messi’s team lifting the cup.

83,132 fans got to watch history being made as Ella Toone’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Andressa Alves in the drying stages of the game.

The Lionesses dominated from the start in front of their home fans and deservedly went ahead in the 23rd minute when Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze found Toone with a cutback and the Manchester United forward fired past Letícia Izidoro for her 16th international goal.

Lauren James seemingly put them 2-nil ahead only for the goal to be ruled out due to offside in the buildup.

The visitors improved leaps and bounds after the break, testing Mary Earps on several occasions.

Geyse and Kerolin both tested the keeper before Leah Williamson bailed her teammate out with a timely clearance of her own.

Brazil’s sustained pressure paid off in the 3rd minute of added time with Andressa Alves finally beating Earps to second the game directly to penalties.

Rafaelle and Tamires Dias missed their spot kicks allowing Chloe Kelly to score the winner.

The success of the women’s Finalissima between England and Brazil will likely see this competition continue in the coming years.