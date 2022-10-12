England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the 15-member squad that will take on Pakistan in the upcoming test series.

Ben Stokes will lead the side, which includes several returning players, after missing England’s T20 series in Pakistan which the visitors won 4-3.

England has decided to hand Will Jacks his maiden call-up to the Test squad after his all-round display helped Surrey win the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One title.

Liam Livingstone is in contention for a place in the test side for the first time since 2018 while opening batter Keaton Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019.

Ben Duckett is also back after his stellar performances in the Pakistan T20 series while Mark Wood, who terrorised Pakistan’s batting lineup, is also back for the first time since March.

Pakistan will take on England in a three test match series beginning in December with matches taking place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Commenting on the selected squad, ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said:

“We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.”

England squad for the Pakistan Test series

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes,

Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope,

Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.