England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for coronavirus

London

England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday.

Curran went into self-isolation in his room at the on-site hotel on Thursday after overnight illness — which included diarrhoea and sickness — forced him out of England’s ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl after he had batted on the first day of the game.

That in turn raised fears COVID-19 might have found its way into England’s bios-secure training camp, potentially jeopardising next week’s first Test between England and the West Indies at Hampshire’s headquarters — a match that is set to mark the return of international cricket from lockdown.

The 22-year-old Surrey star was assessed by medical staff and received a new test, having already passed three since arriving in the England ‘bubble’.

Having been declared free of the virus, Curran will rejoin the England squad for net sessions over the weekend.—AFP