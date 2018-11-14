England all out for 285

Sri Lanka v England second Test

Kandy, (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan spinners combined to bowl out England for 285 after the tourists’ new number three Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root fell cheaply in the second Test on Wednesday.

Dilruwan Perera took four wickets and Malinda Pushpakumara three wickets to see off England in the final session of day one after they elected to bat first in Kandy.

But Jos Buttler’s 63 and a crucial 64 from Sam Curran at the end gave the English total a lift after they were reduced to 89-4 on a turning pitch.

The left-right batting pair of Curran and Adil Rashid, who scored 31, put together a 45-run stand for the eighth wicket after the hosts had slipped to 171-7. After Rashid, Curran combined with Jack Leach and then James Anderson to lift England’s score to a decent 285. —APP

