England has decided to add the 18-year-old spinner, Rehan Ahmed, to their test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan which could make potentially make him the youngest player to make his debut for England.

The Leicestershire product impressed the coaches with his “raw” potential and attitude during the team’s training camp in Dubai. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have officially confirmed the news of his inclusion.

Ahmed has made just three first-class appearances but was due to travel with the squad as a net bowler anyways before earning a promotion.

His figures in the ongoing match between England and England Lions belie his potential where he went for 73 runs in 8 overs without a wicket.

“We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential,” McCullum said on Ahmed’s selection. “But Ben [Stokes], myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad.”

Rehan has risen through the ranks rapidly since making his debut in the Royal London Cup in 2021 where he took five wickets in seven matches and averaged a remarkable 44.50 with the bat.

He followed that up by taking 12 wickets in the U-19 World Cup helping England reach the final before hearing his name called for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League.

England had other plans for Rehan Ahmed however, asking him to be part of their winter schedule instead of playing abroad.

Pakistani wickets tend to favour the spinners meaning a handy all-rounder, however young, can contribute massively to the team.

Pakistan vs England test series kicks off with the first test in Rawalpindi on December 1st.