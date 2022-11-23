England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to add former all-rounder Luke Wright to its men’s team selection committee.

The governing board for English cricket confirmed the news on its website.

The 37-year-old just curtailed his playing career with Sussex and is currently busy as coach of Auckland Cricket in New Zealand.

He will take up his new role ahead of the 2023 domestic season in England.

Wright will work with men’s cricket managing director Rob Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player identification lead David Court and the red and white-ball coaches and captains to select squads and teams.

He will also be required to offer his input for all England Men’s squads including their “A” team the England Lions and Young Lions.

Luke Wright represented England 101 times internationally from 2007-14. In addition, he made over 400 appearances for Sussex across all formats after joining them from Leicestershire in 2004.

With England, he won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2010 while also applying his trade in overseas leagues including the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to take on this role, one that I am incredibly excited about. With the Ashes and ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup next year, I can’t wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men’s cricket.”