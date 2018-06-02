England 106-2 against Pakistan at close

Observer Report

Leeds

England were 106 for two in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 174, a deficit of 68 runs, at the close of the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.

Joe Root, the England captain, was 29 not out and nightwatchman Dominic Bess unbeaten on nought.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s decision to bat backfired as England took advantage of the overcast and swing-friendly conditions.

Pakistan lost all of their top order before lunch and another clatter of wickets left them 79 for seven not long after the interval.

But Shadab Khan rallied the tail with 56, the teenager’s third fifty in as many Tests.