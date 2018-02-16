Engineers play pivotal role in development

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that Engineers played pivotal role in the development and progress of national coherence of our country. In this connection, Pakistan Engineering Universities played crucial role in producing engineers.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held in honour of Engineers Day at Governor’s House Peshawar on Thursday. Beside others, chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Jawad Salim Qureshi, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council, kP Engr. Zahod Arif, Chief Executive PESCO Engr. Dr Zakaullah Khan Gandapur and distinguished engineers were also present on the occassion.

While adressing the ceremony the governor said that improvement in engineering discipline is the need of the modern technological advancement.