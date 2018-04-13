Engineers play key role for country’s progress: Rajwana

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Engineers are key to achieve progress and prosperity in Pakistan, stated by Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Governor Punjab at Engineers Discount Card launching ceremony organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at Lahore. PEC has provided exemplary facilitation services to Engineers and set an example for other professional bodies, he added. Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana appreciated the remarkable reforms and achievements of Chairman PEC Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi and his continuous efforts in making PEC a vibrant body.

Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi, Chairman PEC while speaking to huge Engineering Community that welfare of Engineers was his top priority. He elaborated that Engineers’ Discount Card is a gift for engineers so that they can avail subsidized facilities related to technical equipment, health, food, hospitality and other products and services of renowned brands. Engr. Qureshi said that 12000 employment were provided to Fresh Engineers through Supervisory Certificate and a promise of 20000 paid internships for Young Engineers has been fulfilled. Chairman PEC said that to create job opportunities for Engineers, PEC made mandatory for Multi-National Companies to induct 70% Pakistani Engineers.

He added that PEC has become a Full Signatory of Washington Accord and now our Engineering Education is recognized according to international standards which is a proud achievement. Chairman PEC said the drastic reforms are implemented in PEC by introducing Biometric system, Online registration of Engineers and new &up-graded buildings of PEC Offices to facilitate Engineers. He further stated that PEC has signed MOUs with 100 renowned brands of the world to provide discount on Engineers Registration card up to 30%.