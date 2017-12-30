Engineering exhibition ‘Junior Spark-2007’ begins at MAJU

Associate Dean, Business Administration and Social Sciences Faculty, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi Dr. Shujaat Mubarak on Friday said that maju IS very lucky that it is now in a position to take advantage of latest technology of China through CPEC project.

He said this while inaugurating the engineering projects exhibition “Junior Spark-2017”. The event was organized by MAJU Engineering and Technology Students Society at the university campus, here, said a statement.

He said that it is the right time for us to introduce new technology at gross route level which is also beneficial for general public.

Director, QEC, Dr.Munir Hussain, organizers of the exhibition Waheed Uddin Haider and Hafiz Mohammad Shoaib Azher, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on this occasion.—APP

