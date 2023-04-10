Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza booked over ‘provocative statements’

JEHLUM – Self-acclaimed cleric and YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been booked for alleged blasphemy under section 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A case lodged at Jhelum police station stated that Mr. Mirza passed derogatory remarks about Islam’s sacred personalities and Holy Quran. The complainant, Umair Ali Qadri, also alleged that the social media sensation compared Qadiyanis with Muslims and thus the matter attracts 295C.

Soon after the incident, Engineer, who amassed a huge following online, directed his followers not to panic, saying this is not the first time he is facing such legal issues.

He further refrained from delving on details on public details, maintaining that such matters discouraged the masses. The firebrand orator also dared religious clerics to show all of their cards against him and maintained that he will never leave Pakistan come what may.

We stand with Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza. The greatest scholar in the modern era and only scholar without firqa.

Amid the legal proceedings, social media remained divided over the FIR, with some supporting Ali Mirza while others calling it the right move. Some even came up with conspiracy theories that Mirza faced serious charges for being vocal against the military establishment.

For the unversed, Mirza was arrested in mid-2020 for spreading hate speech toward religious scholars on social platforms but he was released.