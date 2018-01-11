FOR the first time, it seems genuine and comprehensive efforts are being made for enforcement of Urdu as official language as envisaged in the Constitution of Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had issued comprehensive directions to all the ministries and departments in this regard and formed an implementation committee of the Cabinet, which is discharging its responsibilities diligently.

It augurs well that the Committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, came out with more recommendations for promotion of the national language in the country. These include directions to the Federal Public Service Commission to make Urdu a compulsory subject for competitive examination, Urdu proficiency of the candidates for recruitment to different posts, and training programmes. It is also appreciable that different departments working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage are working hard to facilitate and accelerate the process. It is because of their efforts that a number of documents like Estacode, Rules of Business and different laws have been rendered into Urdu and a comprehensive Urdu dictionary and twenty-eight relevant books have been made available online. While appreciating all this, we would propose that the objective of enforcement of Urdu as official language would only be achieved if we use easy to understand words and terms in offices. Presently, Urdu equivalent of English words and terms can only be understood with the help of a dictionary. Similarly, one must salute President Mamnoon Hussain for upholding his pledge of delivering all his speeches in Urdu but sentences and words of his speeches are so weighty that they often become difficult to comprehend. We hope the authorities concerned would pay heed to this issue.

