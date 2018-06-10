Enforcement of Nizam e Mustafa need of the hour: Baloch

LAHORE, June 10 (NNI): Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa was the need of the hour for the solidarity of Pakistan as also for steering the Muslim world out of its numerous crises.

He was addressing an Iftar programme in the city.

Liaqat Baloch, who is also the Secretary General of the MMA, said that the traditional politics and political parties protecting the interests of the so called electables and secular elements had failed and nothing could be expected from them. He said that the MMA would field honest, dedicated and Islamic minded candidates in the elections.

He said the provincial parliamentary board of the MMA had finalized its recommendations and the lists of priority candidates for women and minorities seats would be submitted on June 11. On June 12 and 13, the central parliamentary board of the MMA would take the final decision about the candidates for national and provincial assemblies.

Liaqat Baloch further said that all obstacles in the way of elections had been removed and the apprehensions of delay had died out. He said that an honest and committed leadership was needed for holding fair and free elections, for across the board accountability and for running the country in line with the constitution.

He urged the voters to change their mindset in order to protect their self respect, to strengthen the democratic set up and to get rid of the traditional politicians who had been tested and tried many a time and had been proved useless.