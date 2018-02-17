Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights imperative

Faisalabad

Strict enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) is imperative to survive in the era of globalization and in this connection Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is ready to host an awareness session, said Farooq Yusuf, Senior Vice President FCCI. Addressing the first meeting of IPR Enforcement Coordination Committee at Model Customs Collectorate, Faisalabad Dry Port here on Friday, he said that the IPR enforcement coordination committee was one of the key feature of International Property Rights Organization (IPO) Pakistan. He said that customs department had taken strict steps for the enforcement of IPR but still a majority of the small businessmen are not fully aware of the restrictions of IPR. Collector Customs Dr Asif Jah said that intellectual property organization of Pakistan was established as an autonomous body on April 08, 2005 under the administrative control of the cabinet division for integrated and efficient intellectual property management. He said that trademarks registry; copyright office and patent & design office has became part of the new organization under a unified and integrated management. He told that the major functions of this organization includes, promotion of efficient administration and coordination between all government systems for protection and strengthening of intellectual property in addition to managing all IPR offices in the country.—APP