Energy security policy: thinking beyond norm

Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD), organized a national seminar on “Energy Security Policy: Thinking Beyond the Norm” here on Monday. Former Governor State Bank and Federal Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI(M)graced the inaugural and closing sessions respectively as the Chief Guests. Experts from the energy sector and governmental officials deliberated on the different dimensions of the subject.

During the seminar President CPSD, Lt Gen Agha M Umer Farooq (retd) HI(M) welcomed the participants in his inaugural address and highlighted the significance of the subject.

He emphasized that commitments of the energy producer and habits of consumers need to be changed to encourage conservation, efficiency, and a fuel mix comprising indigenous resources.

Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, renowned nuclear scientist, presented a keynote speech during the inaugural session and shared his thoughts on the energy security prospects in Pakistan. Seminar comprised three working sessions focused on Water and Power, Oil and Gas, and Renewable and Alternative Energy.

