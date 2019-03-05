Energy sector prime investment destination: Omer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters relating to mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy were discussed in detail.

Federal Minister for Power apprised the Ambassador that Pakistan has embarked upon investor friendly policies in all its sectors and it has resulted in record enhancement of foreign investment in Pakistan. He informed that energy sector is one of the prime investment destination since the electricity consumption pattern are fast changing alongwith broadening of economic base of the country.

He further apprised the Ambassador that new renewable energy policy is in the offing which is bound to attract huge investment in the sector.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that investors in his country are closely following the developments in Pakistan and they are keen in investing in various flourishing sectors.

Share on: WhatsApp