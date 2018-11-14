Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The U.S.-Pakistan Centers for AdvancedStudies in Energy (USPCASE) organized its 5th National Stakeholders Meetingon Energy in Islamabad, Pakistan. The consultative meeting was attended byover 50 participants including senior officials from the Government ofPakistan, Higher Education Commission (HEC), United States Agency forInternational Development (USAID), and industry and academic partners. Led by Arizona State University (ASU), the meeting provided the USPCASEcenters with a forum to share updates on research laboratories and theongoing applied energy research conducted by center faculty. Under theThink Tank Dialogue, this session also provided a platform to discussstrategies for energy institutions both public and private, anduniversities to enhance cooperation and help address Pakistanenergyneeds. The one-day meeting featured over 30 student research posters thatshowcased cutting-edge energy research being conducted by USPCASE facultyand their students at both National University of Sciences and Technology(NUST) and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar (UET).

