Energy rates in Punjab unfair: Tanners’ Association

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab is the largest province of Pakistan which also holds most of the population of industries and exporters. About 70% of leather and textiles are being produced and exported from Punjab.

Mansoor Iqbal Chairman Pakistan Tanners’ Association (Northern Zone), elucidating the facts and the situation, stated that unfair shift of burden of energy cost to the most industrious province is threatening leather export business along with other manufacturing industries in Punjab. Leather exports are already facing a severe phase of decline in export business due to uncompetitive pricing and lack of level playing field with neighbouring competitors. Chairman Mansoor told that Leather industry is Punjab is being offered with the highest rates of RLNG in Punjab.