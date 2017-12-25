Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quite emphatically said that the incumbent government has changed energy landscape of the country in four and half years and today we are using the best standard oil of the world.

This is the second welcome news of the December 2017, which the prime minister has given to the people while performing groundbreaking ceremony of the White Oil Pipeline at Port Qasim near Karachi the other day. Only few days back, the PM had gave good tiding that Pakistan is now free of load-shedding as the chronic problem of lingering shortage of electricity against ever-increasing demand has been overcome.

According to reports in media, the PM has expressed the hope that the project will be completed timely, help in achieving economic growth target and also bring down oil prices as our fuel consumption has been increasing quite rapidly on average of about 20 per cent annually.

The project, being established by Pak-Arab Pipeline Company limited, will address the growing energy needs of the country as the government is committed to facilitate and encourage construction of new oil pipeline projects in the country.

According to the manufactures, White Oil Pipeline project aims at augmenting the energy infrastructure and streamlining the oil logistics of the country. It will on completion yield immense socio-economic and strategic benefits by way of cheaper, faster and safer transportation of fuel, reduced road maintenance and lower level of environmental pollution.

Such developmental activities, be these in any part of the country, on timely and speedy completions certainly make positive contributions to country’s economic progress and growth.

M Z Riffat

Lahore

Related