Energy crises exposed false claims of development by erstwhile rulers: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the serious energy crisis in the country had exposed the false claims of the development made by the erstwhile rulers. Talking to various delegations which called on him at Mansoora on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said that the masses were facing worst load shedding even at Sehr and Iftar times in the sizzling heat while the outgoing rulers were most shamelessly saying that they were not responsible for the energy crisis and the care takers were to be blamed for that.

He said that no major dam was built in the country during the last seventy years which had resulted in severe water shortage and acute energy crisis and the nation had to face the consequences. Not a single long term development project could be made in the past only due to the personal agenda of the rulers, he added. Sirajul Haq said that nature had blessed the country with abundant resources in every field besides surplus water but the rulers had not built new dams thus putting the future of country at stake.

The JI chief said that Pakistan has the capacity to generate two lakh fifty thousand Mega Watt of electricity and feasibility reports in this regard were already available. He said the past rulers had been concentrating on electricity production through oil and gas only for their commissions and hydle power projects were not initiated because there was no commission. He said the MMA would give top priority to energy generation and would provide cheap energy for which new dams would be built with national consensus.

Sirajul Haq further said the MMA would open the door of development to the poor masses. He said that the MMA was issuing tickets to honest and competent people. He said the past government had not given due attention to the development of the individuals and the entire attention was given to serve the interests of a particular lobby which had always been in power.

The JI chief said that politics in the country so far had been the game of the cruel feudal lords and capitalists who treated the masses as slaves. However, he said the times had changed and the masses were fully enlightened and they could reject the elite in the coming election.—INP