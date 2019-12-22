Enemies funded Imran to power to sabotage CPEC: Ahsan

Our Correspondent

Swat

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that the anti-Pakistan foreign elements funded Prime Minister Imran Khan to power so that he could ravage the country’s economy and sabotage the multi-billion dollar CPEC project. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan is using delaying tactics to avoid accountability in the foreign funding case because he received funds from anti-Pakistan elements who tasked him to sabotage the country’s economy and the CPEC ,” Ahsan said while addressing the party workers in Swat on Sunday.

The foreign funding case, which is currently pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan, was filed by the ruling PTI’s disgruntled member Akbar S Babar in 2014 after he developed differences with the party chairman, Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing the political funding.

During the PML-N tenure, Ahsan said, the country was fast moving on the path of development but now due to the flawed policies of incumbent government, Pakistan’s economic growth has become the lowest in the whole of South Asia.

Despite the incarceration of top party leadership, the party stood undeterred before the government not for any vested interest but for the betterment of the country, he added.

The PML-N stalwart also took a swipe at the premier for skipping the recently concluded Kuala Lumpur Summit, saying “[Malaysian prime minister] Mahathir Mohamad did not know about the U-turn Khan”.

The Malaysian premier hosted the summit last week to discuss and tackle issues that have agitated Muslims across the world. PM Imran, however, skipped it to “maintain neutrality in the Muslim Ummah”.

On Friday, a report published by the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah had claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that Saudi Arabia issued economic threats to Pakistan to pressure it into withdrawing from the Malaysia summit.