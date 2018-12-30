Endemic polio-virus

Polio is a contagious viral disease that in its most severe form causes paralysis, difficulty in breathing and sometimes death. It is an emerging issue not only in our country but in our neighbouring country Afghanistan as well as in Nigeria, making us the only three polio-endemic countries still battling with the disease. The fight for a polio-free world may take a little longer, keeping in view the recent pessimistic report of the Global Eradication Initiative. There have been just 25 cases reported in 2017 in the aforementioned countries. When it comes to polio in our country, then the blame often falls on Afghanistan owing to the free movement of the people in the country while anti-polio cases remain difficult to be executed because of the outbreak of war in Afghanistan. In Pakistan, most of the polio cases are reported in the province of Balochistan. Approximately 16,000 kids below the age of five are deprived of polio vaccines in the province as they are not present at home when the campaigns are conducted while 30-40 per cent remain without vaccination due to ignorance and attacks on the polio workers.

In recent days, two armed men opened fire on the polio workers where a female health worker was terribly injured when she was administering polio drops to the children in the provincial capital, Quetta. Another attack on a woman and her daughter, both polio workers, has also raised multiple questions. It is the duty of every individual to spread awareness about the disease among the common people so that our posterity is saved. What is important is to remove the misconception about polio vaccination. Why get carried away by misconception when knowing full well that the disease can cripple one forever and could even prove fatal.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Via email

