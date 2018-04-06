Endangered world

In a tit for tat action, Russia has expelled 60 US diplomats and various Europeans after the row over killing of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The episode started on March 4 when Britain found the former spy and his daughter attacked outside a shopping mall in Salisbury. Ensuing investigations have revealed that Russia has used nerve agent ‘Novichok’ which it denies. This event has perturbed the already fraught relations between the USA and Russia. The episode augurs well the start of ‘New Cold War’ but this time with more healthy players like European Union on USA’s side and China underpinning Russia. Will all parties to the dispute possessing weapons of mass destruction, any misunderstanding or a mishap would be enough to start the 3rd World War which will, definitely, lead to the end of the world.

Therefore, the peace-keeping UN should make all-out efforts to end this dispute, without any loss. Also, USA and European countries should remember that expansion of NATO towards Russia results in Russian annexation of Crimea and still shattered Ukraine. Unfortunately, with the strength of international law dissipating and powerful countries calling the shots, the chaos is expected to burgeon, contrary to the expectations of pacifists.

FAROOQ MUHAMMAD

Islamabad

