End to corrupt practices biggest challenge: PM

Directs Punjab Govt to revamp LB system; Stresses austerity, simplicity; Says must invest on human development; No leniency to be tolerated in implementing 100-day plan of change

Salim Ahmad

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged members of the Punjab Cabinet to eliminate corrupt practices in the province on priority. The premier met with the members of the Cabinet at Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Lahore.

Imran felicitated the officials on assuming their portfolios, saying a huge responsibility lies on their shoulder as Punjab is the biggest province in terms of population. He stressed that the performance of the government should be a trendsetter for other provinces.

Discussing various reforms, Imran noted that elimination of corrupt practices is one of the biggest challenges in Punjab. He emphasised austerity and simplicity, saying the Cabinet members should set an example by remaining on the forefront to remove extravagance on taxpayers’ money.

“We must invest on human development while rationalising our expenditures because Pakistan has the lowest Human Development Index in the region,” he said.

The PM expressed serious concern over land grabbing and encroachment in the province in general and Lahore in particular, and directed that mafias groups who have been involved be taken to task.

He directed the chief minister to immediately launch an anti-encroachment drive and take action against land grabbers, and assured his full support for the cause.

Imran urged the provincial cabinet to work tirelessly for implementation of the government’s 100-day agenda to bring a visible change in the socio-economic spheres of the people. He said that he would be frequently visiting the province and will remain at the forefront to oversee progress.

The Cabinet members also shared their proposals concerning their departments during the meeting.

Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to immediately change the local bodies system. He issued the directives during chairing Punjab cabinet meeting on Saturday.

He also ordered the audit of all mega development projects including metro trains of Lahore. “No leniency will be tolerated for the implementing 100-day plan of change,” he said.

Earlier, PM Imran also held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar upon arrival at his secretariat. The CM reaffirmed the commitment to implement the government’s reforms and development agenda.

The premier also planted a sapling upon arrival at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Share on: WhatsApp