End to child marriage stressed

Sawan Khaskheli

Mithi

Making one of Pakistan’s most impoverished districts the first stop of her first official visit to the country, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on Wednesday called upon the entire community to end child marriages and voice their commitment to change the lives of girls and young women for the better future.

“Becoming a ‘zero child-marriage’ village will require everyone’s efforts. girls and young women must have the means and information to make their own decisions.

They need to know that they are not property. They have both rights and a voice to say no ,” Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka said in her dialogue with over 300 residents, notables of the area, government officials, civil society representatives and members of the local press.

Share on: WhatsApp