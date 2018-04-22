When did Earth Day grow into Earth Month? Does it mean we can choose any one of the 30 days to do “it” or we should do “it” for all 30 days? Well, let’s first see what they want us to do this year. Is it an easy “do?” Does it save “me” money? This year’s theme is “End Plastic Pollution.” According to World Economic Forum, by the year 2050, our oceans are expected to contain more plastic than fish. Essentially, this really means how much plastic we’ll be eating. Plastic, a fossil fuel product, does not biodegrade, instead it breaks down into tiny pieces that the fish eat, and then we eat the fish. Another common destination for plastic is the landfill. Since it contains toxic chemicals, landfills then contaminate groundwater. I suggest we really try to work on ending plastic pollution every day. It’s not hard, and it saves everyone money. Just like our trash cans, our garages and our homes, the earth has limited space to store junk.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

