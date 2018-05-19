End of JCPOA

Basically, Joint Comprehension Plan Of Action (JCPOA), widely known as Iran nuclear deal, was signed and ratified between the US and Iran in 2015. The main purpose was to limit the size of stockpile of enriched uranium which generates nuclear weapons. Interestingly, the deal was named a peaceful agreement by most of the analysts and historians. But recently on 8th May, 2018, Donald Trump has announced withdrawal from an Obama-period nuclear deal with Iran for this he complained that Iran is failed to stop developing ballistic missiles. Announcing the igniting decision, he called the deal “decaying and rotten” and claimed it “an embarrassment” to him. Annoyingly, Tehran would again face economic sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies.

The world has time and again depicted the US as trustless, unpredictable and policy destroyer. Germany, France and the UK, who were members of the deal, are disappointed by the decision. Russian regime also negates the decision. Truly after Trump’s decision, it seems that America does not fulfill its due promise or commitment. Soon after being sworn in as president, Trump has delivered disappointed decisions on world affairs

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur

