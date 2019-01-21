End of an unenviable era

Malik Ashraf

The man who transformed the judicial activism started by Iftikhar Chaudhry into judicial imperialism in complete disregard to the principle of trichotomy of powers as enshrined in the Constitution, violated the code of conduct for judges issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, turned the Apex Court into a populist court instead of a court of law and changed its status from an appellate court into a court of trial, pummeled the internationally recognized principles of jurisprudence and assumed the role of a self-styled saviour of the nation on the basis of his personal interpretation of Article 184(3) and suo motu jurisdiction, finally made his exit from the national scene on 18th January. He leaves behind an unenviable legacy which is likely to have far-reaching impact on the health of the Pakistani polity. It might take his successor judges years to neutralize and erase the negative fallout from his legacy. It is encouraging that his successor while speaking at a full court reference for the outgoing CJ hinted at making less use of suo motu powers and Article 184(3). However, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to reverse the course or not.

The countries that have written constitutions function on the principle of trichotomy of powers which clearly delineates and spells out the role of the organs of State considered to be its pillars. For the orderly and smooth functioning of the State it is imperative that these institutions operate within the limits set by the Constitution and play their due and supportive role in carrying forward objectives of the State geared to promoting well being of the people. Any trespassing into each other’s domain is considered disruptive and inimical to the State interests. The countries where such interventions happen remain consigned to perennial instability and chaos. Pakistan is one of those unfortunate countries where the State organs have exhibited unmitigated propensity to meddle into the affairs of the other State institutions. Judiciary which is the most sanctimonious institution of the state and has the responsibility to protect the constitution by making sure that the State institutions function in conformity with the spirit of the constitution, has itself been the major offender in regards to maintaining the sanctity of the constitution.

The Apex Court under the stewardship of Justice Saqib Nisar has been trying to overlord the Executive and Parliament and in the process delivered verdicts which came under severe criticism by the eminent legal and constitutional experts of the country. The courts around the world are supposed to avoid getting embroiled in political issues because such forays invariably produce controversies and lower the prestige of the judiciary itself. This is exactly what happened in the wake of the verdicts delivered in the Panama and disqualification of Imran Khan cases as well as the striking down the Electoral Reforms Act 2018 by the court. The constitutional and legal brains felt that verdicts delivered were not marvels of jurisprudence and the judiciary had violated all the internationally recognized principles of jurisprudence and in the latter case had also encroached upon the powers of Parliament by creating a new law which it was not competent to delve into. Majority of the constitutional experts were of the considered view that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case was unfair as it was done not on the basis of the pleas of the petitioners but for entirely different reason. They also believed that Imran Khan was given relief thought his case was also very much similar to Nawaz Sharif. Even the former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry, architect of judicial activism, went along with that view.

Justice Saqib Nisar acted more like a politician than a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. During an unscheduled visit to Islamabad High Court while addressing the lawyers said “I am working to eradicate social evils and striving for resolution of basic human rights. I want provision of clean drinking water to everyone, clean atmosphere, free of cost treatment at hospitals, good rates to the farmers for their yields and equal and just treatment with every citizen. These are the focal points of my struggle” Well nobody in his right mind can differ in regards to the resolution of the issues indicated by him. But the problem is it is not the job of the Chief Justice to wage a struggle for having those objective realized. He relished making statements having political connotations and enjoyed the spectacle of his statements hitting the headline besides his knack for insulting and denigrating politicians and bureaucrats. Justice Jackson of the US Supreme Court said “the Apex Court is not final because it is infallible, but it is infallible because it is final” What it means is that it is a wrong notion to perceive that the Apex Court cannot make mistakes and is always right. However since the verdict delivered by it is final there is no choice other than accepting it. The reaction to the decision in Panama case by the affected party was very much expected because of the way the case was handled. Unfortunately the judiciary has been the loser as far as public faith in it as neutral arbiter of law is concerned. There is a permeating perception that the judiciary had indulged in the witch-hunt of a particular party and its leadership. The judiciary under Justice Nisar may not have been part of any conspiracy to do so but the fact remains that the decisions given by it have given birth to many misgivings.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

