End curbs for dialogue: Mirwaiz to Delhi

Srinagar

Sensing a “conspiracy against Jamia Masjid”, the historic mosque’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has asked New Delhi to end military curbs in order to ensure conducive atmosphere for talks.

Speaking to the Friday congregation from the historic pulpit of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz recalled the uprising against then Dogra rulers in 1931. He said, “This podium has always been an eyesore for the rulers because it’s from here that the people raise their voice against repressive measures of the rulers.”

Mirwaiz asked New Delhi to substantiate its offer of a dialogue with visible changes on ground. He sought removal of barricades, tough military laws and withdrawal of forces “so that people feel change on ground.”

Mirwaiz rued tough restriction on Friday, even as a ‘truce plan’ was in force. He said the police and other forces had erected barricades at various places in the city to prevent people from reaching Jamia. “People were questioned and harassed by the forces.

This is an attempt to attack the centrality of the Jamia Masjid,” he said while asking people that they should resist such measures by thronging to the mosque in larger numbers “to convey their message louder so that fight against repression continues.” He said barring Friday prayers and imposing curbs in downtown wasn’t anything new.—GK