End appointments on ad hoc basis

AD HOC appointments from top to bottom in all government departments ruled the roost during the era of PML (N), which greatly affected the performance of every institution. Over the last five years, hardly any importance was given to appoint permanent heads on merit at public sector institutions while different level of posts were also kept vacant.

The latest report of the Establishment Division shares some interesting figures about the Federal Government employees spread across the country. According to the report, number of vacant posts in BPS-1 to BPS-22 has reached an all-time high with as many as 78,623 positions out of 640,000 employees have yet to be filled. The question is how the public sector institutions will deliver when such a large number of positions remains unfilled. In order to run the affairs, recruitments were made on a contract basis over the last five years much to the exploitation of the employees. Even educational institutions were not spared from ad hoc appointments, as the repeated demands of teachers and university faculty to regularise their services are very much on record. Anyway, the PTI government has promised change and the youth are looking towards it to end this practice in all the institutions. The ruling party has also promised to provide ten million jobs in its five-year tenure and it should start the process by lifting all sorts of ban on permanent recruitments.

Those working on a contractual basis should also be given an opportunity to appear in exams and interview and if they qualify they should be given priority for induction in their parent departments. While contractual recruitment on the one hand exploited low scale employees, on the other hand it also rewarded political appointees with heavy salary perks and packages. So, these cases should also be reviewed and those appointed in complete disregard of merit should be laid off immediately. We understand that rationalising the staff position in public sector departments and appointments on a permanent basis there after a transparent examination process indeed will create a lot of goodwill for the PTI government and it will also help enhance efficiency of departments. Pension budget of the government is increasing every year, it will be better if it also comes up with a plan to maintain it at reasonable level.

