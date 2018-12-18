Encroachments removed from graveyard

Rawalpindi

The enforcement cell of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in line with directives of DG Muhammad Hayat Lak continued crackdowns against illegal/ unauthorized land use on Monday and removed encroachments in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme. Director Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM) Kinza Murtaza, Head of Demolition Squad RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation.

The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976. Director (LD&EM) has directed occupants / owners of the illegal homes in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme to vacate premises immediately.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said DG RDA has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments without any fear and favour.—INP

