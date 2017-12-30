Encroachments around Bara Market removed

Zubair Qureshi

Rawalpindi

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan has expressed the resolve to purge the garrison city of encroachments. He reiterated this commitment while reviewing the anti-encroachment drive during a meeting here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tallat Mehmood Gondal and senior officials of the district government also attended the meeting. Mayor Sardar Naseem expressed satisfaction at the fact that anti encroachment drive was moving forward successfully in Rawalpindi region as Barra Market and adjacent densely populated areas have been cleared of it. After removal of encroachment, traffic management needs to be improved there in order to smooth the flow of traffic, said he adding, for this purpose active traffic wardens should be deputed to keep motorists, cyclists and other traffic within their lanes.

He directed RDA to make functional all the traffic signals of Saidpur road at the earliest and also to use basement of parking plaza temporarily for parking of bikes. It was also ordered to take consultant advice about the proposal of U-turn at Moti Mahal and update as soon as possible. RDA is also supposed to ensure that zebra crossing and lane marking is being done properly at roads. Deputy Commissioner on this occasion briefed the Mayor about restoration and beautification measures of the city and also about easing traffic movement, particularly because of fears that some malefactor might benefit from the encroachments for carrying out sabotage activity at public place, they added.

CPO Israr Ahmed Abaasi said anti-encroachment operation had brought relief for general public however it is calling for that the sites been vacant should be monitored frequently so that encroachers won’t be able to occupy public place again. CTO Yousif said that one line for Suzuki has been given in Raja Bazar to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. RTA while briefing about their performance said that they have imposed fine of 10500 Rs and chalan of 85 Chingchi owners who are violating their route permit and not observing traffic rules.

Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Khalid Javed Goraya, Sub-Registrar Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and other concerned officials were also present at this moment. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) SaimaYounis while chairing the meeting of District Malnutrition Addressing Committee at Deputy Commissioner Office said good nutrition was must for rapid growth and development of babies. She said health of child is our prime focus as it is basis of a health society which is the need of hour for a well-being nourished nation with sound human resource that effectively contributes to national prosperity and advancement.

However we are facing acute malnutrition issues both in mother as well as children also in pregnant women. In order to cope with the malnutrition issue, this program initiated by Punjab Government is applaud-able which will help not only to identify the children and mother with these deficiencies but will also provide supplements to make them healthy and fit.

ADC (HQ) further included that production as well as consumption of fortified edible oil/ghee and flour are encouraged as fortified edible oil/ghee is enriched with Vitamin A & D and fortified wheat is supplemented with iron, folic and Zinc which are basic components of health and will surely improve our physical as well as mental wellbeing. District Coordinator Dr. Uzma Hayat, DDEO Masood Ahmed, Dr. SameenaRasheed Population welfare, Inspector Shafiq Ahmed, Dr. SajidaAkhter DD Livestock, Dr. Hummaira Health System Analyst, representatives of Food Fortification Program and other concerned officials were also present at the meeting.