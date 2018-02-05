Encroachment of playground by lawyers in F-8 Markaz

Zubair Qureshi

Civil Society, residents, traders and public representatives in the Sector F-8/4 have urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of unauthorized and illegal construction of lawyers’ chambers in the premises of a playground and a parking lot in Sector F-8 Markaz. The construction work continues unabated and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as Islamabad Capital Territory has reduced to the role of silent spectator. The CDA after the residents’ protest had though issued eviction orders to lawyers, yet the black coats were granted a stay order against the notices and the next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

The occupation of the football ground is being followed by construction of multi-storey offices for lawyers around the district court premises. The CDA officials say they are helpless because each time the CDA’s enforcement teams try to stop and undo the construction, the lawyers turn violent. Encouraged by CDA’s silence over the encroachment, more and more lawyers are joining the ‘noble’ work of encroachment and even started construction of their chambers there.

According to a CDA report lawyers are not only encroaching the said public facility but they have also encroached state land worth millions of rupees, which was retrieved by the civic body after dismantling a local hotel from the site. A portion of the football ground has already been appropriated by lawyers but now around 140 new chambers are being constructed on remaining area and nobody is in position to stop the lawyers as they have already obtained a restraining order from the court of Senior Civil Judge-II (West).